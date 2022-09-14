This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

As of close of business last night, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock clocked out at 32.93, down -3.60% from its previous closing price of $34.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1724748 shares were traded. XRAY reached its highest trading level at $33.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.85.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XRAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when BRANDT ERIC sold 6,900 shares for $39.71 per share. The transaction valued at 273,999 led to the insider holds 35,155 shares of the business.

Casey Donald M Jr. bought 20,000 shares of XRAY for $995,600 on Dec 01. The President & CEO now owns 52,500 shares after completing the transaction at $49.78 per share. On Nov 19, another insider, Yankie Lisa, who serves as the Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 1,903 shares for $52.63 each. As a result, the insider received 100,155 and left with 21,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DENTSPLY’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $63.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XRAY traded 1.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 217.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.56M. Shares short for XRAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 3.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, XRAY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for XRAY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $984M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of $-5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $998M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $4.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.