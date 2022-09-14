This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

As of close of business last night, M&T Bank Corporation’s stock clocked out at 186.28, down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $190.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000085 shares were traded. MTB reached its highest trading level at $188.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $179 to $238.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $179.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares for $188.55 per share. The transaction valued at 377,100 led to the insider holds 8,349 shares of the business.

GEISEL GARY N sold 500 shares of MTB for $94,601 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 2,490 shares after completing the transaction at $189.20 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GEISEL GARY N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 533 shares for $189.34 each. As a result, the insider received 100,918 and left with 17,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 175.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTB traded 953.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 734.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 3.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.40, MTB has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 46.00% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.46 and a low estimate of $2.95, while EPS last year was $3.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.02, with high estimates of $5.41 and low estimates of $4.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.56 and $11.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.68. EPS for the following year is $19.77, with 20 analysts recommending between $23.13 and $16.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $2.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.28B. As of the current estimate, M&T Bank Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B, an increase of 63.00% over than the figure of $50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 36.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.15B and the low estimate is $9.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.