Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) closed the day trading at 29.05 up 136.76% from the previous closing price of $12.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+16.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49413746 shares were traded. AKRO reached its highest trading level at $29.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.01.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On February 26, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 26, 2021, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Cheng Andrew sold 10,000 shares for $17.59 per share. The transaction valued at 175,900 led to the insider holds 308,996 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 10,000 shares of AKRO for $175,600 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 308,996 shares after completing the transaction at $17.56 per share. On Jan 14, another insider, White William Richard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,700 shares for $22.03 each. As a result, the insider received 213,691 and left with 3,277 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $26.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKRO traded about 407.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKRO traded about 525.59k shares per day. A total of 35.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.82M. Insiders hold about 14.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 15.16, compared to 4.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.81% and a Short% of Float of 17.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.72 and a low estimate of $-1.04, while EPS last year was $-0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.92, with high estimates of $-0.8 and low estimates of $-1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.96 and $-3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.26. EPS for the following year is $-3.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $-3.2 and $-4.02.