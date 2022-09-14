Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

The closing price of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) was 8.82 for the day, down -6.86% from the previous closing price of $9.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6996078 shares were traded. HBI reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.75.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $13.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Johnson James C bought 2,000 shares for $9.11 per share. The transaction valued at 18,220 led to the insider holds 26,913 shares of the business.

MOISON FRANCK J bought 6,470 shares of HBI for $55,581 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 49,187 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, GRIFFIN BOBBY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $8.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,810 and bolstered with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hanesbrands’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBI has reached a high of $19.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.48.

Shares Statistics:

HBI traded an average of 6.22M shares per day over the past three months and 7.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 349.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 35.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.56, compared to 35.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.27% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, HBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 49.80% for HBI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.8B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $6.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.