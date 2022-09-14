Update from Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): A steady trajectory

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) closed the day trading at 8.48 down -5.78% from the previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1271154 shares were traded. PTGX reached its highest trading level at $8.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTGX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when PATEL DINESH V PH D sold 15,000 shares for $32.14 per share. The transaction valued at 482,170 led to the insider holds 477,158 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $47.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTGX traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTGX traded about 667.29k shares per day. A total of 49.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.37M. Shares short for PTGX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 4.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.03% and a Short% of Float of 13.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.66 and a low estimate of $-1.05, while EPS last year was $-0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.94, with high estimates of $-0.66 and low estimates of $-1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.21 and $-3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.16. EPS for the following year is $-3.71, with 6 analysts recommending between $-2.71 and $-4.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.36M, up 16.60% from the average estimate.