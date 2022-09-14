Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $3.25 in the most recent trading day, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at 3.23, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024483 shares were traded. VKTX reached its highest trading level at $3.4897 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VKTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $12.

On June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 111,195 led to the insider holds 111,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VKTX is 1.29, which has changed by -49.92% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.26% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3712.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 957.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 332.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Aug 30, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 2.17M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.78 and $-1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.9. EPS for the following year is $-1.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.7 and $-1.45.