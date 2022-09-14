What shareholders can do to beat the market with Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) stock

In the latest session, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) closed at 1.11 down -33.53% from its previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.5600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2922421 shares were traded. CDAK reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On November 09, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On November 09, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 09, 2020, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Barna Nicole bought 6,781 shares for $7.37 per share. The transaction valued at 49,978 led to the insider holds 6,781 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAK has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4330, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2671.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDAK has traded an average of 293.67K shares per day and 150.56k over the past ten days. A total of 22.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.48M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CDAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 1.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 9.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.61 and a low estimate of $-0.96, while EPS last year was $-0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.57, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.58 and $-2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.27. EPS for the following year is $-1.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.39 and $-2.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.93M, down -37.50% from the average estimate.