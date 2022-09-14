What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock

In the latest session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) closed at 3.09 down -5.50% from its previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356012 shares were traded. CRON reached its highest trading level at $3.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cronos Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.20 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $6.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1090, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4271.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRON has traded an average of 1.99M shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 376.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.01M. Insiders hold about 47.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.58, compared to 14.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.24. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31M to a low estimate of $24.05M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.62M, an estimated increase of 77.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.08M, an increase of 52.30% less than the figure of $77.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.34M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.44M, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.29M and the low estimate is $137M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.