What shareholders can do to beat the market with Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) stock

As of close of business last night, Webster Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at 47.62, down -3.07% from its previous closing price of $49.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070118 shares were traded. WBS reached its highest trading level at $48.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.31.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Massiani Luis sold 20,000 shares for $47.35 per share. The transaction valued at 947,039 led to the insider holds 132,910 shares of the business.

Massiani Luis sold 8,000 shares of WBS for $371,447 on Aug 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 152,910 shares after completing the transaction at $46.43 per share. On May 18, another insider, Evans Javier L., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,975 shares for $47.02 each. As a result, the insider received 92,866 and left with 34,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Webster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBS has reached a high of $65.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WBS traded 881.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 847.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.96M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.04, compared to 4.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, WBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for WBS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.67 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $901.09M, up 119.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.