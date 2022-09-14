Which analyst expects Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) closed at 21.70 down -7.15% from its previous closing price of $23.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051167 shares were traded. KDNY reached its highest trading level at $22.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On January 06, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

On December 10, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on December 10, 2020, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Thomas Dolca bought 10,000 shares for $21.22 per share. The transaction valued at 212,194 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

King Andrew James sold 5,000 shares of KDNY for $100,000 on Aug 04. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 5,897 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, King Andrew James, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $18.09 each. As a result, the insider received 90,468 and left with 5,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $23.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KDNY has traded an average of 583.28K shares per day and 543.79k over the past ten days. A total of 62.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.10M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 2.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.59 and a low estimate of $-0.63, while EPS last year was $-0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.63, with high estimates of $-0.58 and low estimates of $-0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.32 and $-2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.48. EPS for the following year is $-2.64, with 6 analysts recommending between $-2.11 and $-3.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.62M, down -92.80% from the average estimate.