Which analyst expects Core & Main Inc. (CNM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Core & Main Inc.’s stock clocked out at 25.11, up 2.49% from its previous closing price of $24.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2592937 shares were traded. CNM reached its highest trading level at $26.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 31, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $34.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on February 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Whittenburg Mark G sold 19,729 shares for $24.78 per share. The transaction valued at 488,893 led to the insider holds 5,286 shares of the business.

Schneider Laura K sold 33,333 shares of CNM for $836,048 on Aug 25. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 4,866 shares after completing the transaction at $25.08 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Whittenburg Mark G, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 5,296 shares for $24.78 each. As a result, the insider received 131,216 and left with 5,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $32.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNM traded 421.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 435.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 245.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.91M. Shares short for CNM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 9.97, compared to 3.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Core & Main Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 31.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.