Which analyst expects Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock clocked out at 26.49, down -2.61% from its previous closing price of $27.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13703737 shares were traded. MRO reached its highest trading level at $27.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.38.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $24 from $31 previously.

On April 25, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when TILLMAN LEE M sold 81,390 shares for $25.23 per share. The transaction valued at 2,053,470 led to the insider holds 986,619 shares of the business.

TILLMAN LEE M sold 2,079 shares of MRO for $54,161 on Aug 30. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,068,009 shares after completing the transaction at $26.05 per share. On May 18, another insider, Whitehead Dane E, who serves as the Executive VP and CFO of the company, sold 30,291 shares for $28.03 each. As a result, the insider received 849,042 and left with 290,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRO has reached a high of $33.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRO traded 17.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 703.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 676.27M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 17.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, MRO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 6.90% for MRO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:5965 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.93 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $2.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.22B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, an increase of 65.30% less than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, up 44.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.98B and the low estimate is $5.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.