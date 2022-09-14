Which analyst expects Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) closed at 0.28 up 9.09% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0234 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3961988 shares were traded. TYME reached its highest trading level at $0.3099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2751.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Demurjian Michael sold 80,000 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 19,368 led to the insider holds 22,448,846 shares of the business.

Demurjian Michael sold 80,000 shares of TYME for $21,104 on Sep 06. The 10% Owner now owns 22,528,846 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Demurjian Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $0.29 each. As a result, the insider received 23,456 and left with 22,608,846 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TYME has reached a high of $1.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2965, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3806.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TYME has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 467.07k over the past ten days. A total of 172.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.23M. Insiders hold about 24.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TYME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 0.60, compared to 1.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.46M and the low estimate is $81.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6,166.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.