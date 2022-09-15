A correction may be in store for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares?

In the latest session, Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) closed at 128.09 up 3.55% from its previous closing price of $123.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2668866 shares were traded. HES reached its highest trading level at $130.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.74.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hess Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $100 from $126 previously.

On May 27, 2021, Tudor Pickering started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $93.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 31, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Slentz Andrew P sold 12,420 shares for $120.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,502,696 led to the insider holds 29,327 shares of the business.

Schoonman Geurt G sold 12,000 shares of HES for $1,484,760 on Aug 25. The Senior Vice President now owns 26,391 shares after completing the transaction at $123.73 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Lynch Richard D., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 15,389 shares for $123.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,899,659 and left with 28,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $131.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HES has traded an average of 2.07M shares per day and 1.79M over the past ten days. A total of 309.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 8.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HES is 1.50, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 26.40% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.92 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.75, with high estimates of $5.13 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.54 and $6.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.21. EPS for the following year is $11.6, with 22 analysts recommending between $19.45 and $7.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.58B, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.57B and the low estimate is $7.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.