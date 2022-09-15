A correction may be in store for KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares?

As of close of business last night, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at 12.73, down -4.07% from its previous closing price of $13.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219323 shares were traded. KAR reached its highest trading level at $13.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2022, Northcoast Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Kestner Michael T. bought 5,000 shares for $14.70 per share. The transaction valued at 73,500 led to the insider holds 10,922 shares of the business.

HALLETT JAMES P bought 100,000 shares of KAR for $1,315,000 on May 11. The Executive Chairman now owns 626,142 shares after completing the transaction at $13.15 per share. On May 11, another insider, HOWELL J MARK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,300 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,900 and bolstered with 15,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAR has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KAR traded 924.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.85M. Shares short for KAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.89, compared to 7.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.44% and a Short% of Float of 9.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for KAR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 18, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2642:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $377.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $392M to a low estimate of $365.5M. As of the current estimate, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.4M, an estimated decrease of -35.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.34M, a decrease of -26.90% over than the figure of $-35.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $414.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $370.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, down -31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.