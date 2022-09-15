A correction may be in store for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares?

In the latest session, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) closed at 6.38 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $6.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1890651 shares were traded. PLYA reached its highest trading level at $6.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on May 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $8 previously.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Peterson Karl Mr. sold 20,000 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 140,000 led to the insider holds 2,794,033 shares of the business.

Peterson Karl Mr. sold 60,000 shares of PLYA for $433,200 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 2,814,033 shares after completing the transaction at $7.22 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Peterson Karl Mr., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $7.00 each. As a result, the insider received 140,000 and left with 2,874,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLYA has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLYA has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 165.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.53M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 3.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $829.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $823.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.64M, up 54.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $863.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.56M and the low estimate is $843.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.