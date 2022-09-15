A glimpse at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock clocked out at 77.45, up 0.55% from its previous closing price of $77.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71336532 shares were traded. AMD reached its highest trading level at $78.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.87.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $122.

On July 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $115.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Bergman Rick sold 3,000 shares for $92.39 per share. The transaction valued at 277,170 led to the insider holds 161,232 shares of the business.

Norrod Forrest Eugene sold 824 shares of AMD for $81,831 on Aug 18. The SVP & GM DESG now owns 276,816 shares after completing the transaction at $99.31 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Su Lisa T, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 125,000 shares for $100.02 each. As a result, the insider received 12,502,500 and left with 2,926,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $164.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMD traded 82.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 76.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.94M with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 41.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $4.91, with 32 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $6.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.71B to a low estimate of $6.5B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.85B, an estimated increase of 69.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.43B, up 59.50% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.2B and the low estimate is $26.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.