A glimpse at Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) closed at 0.27 up 38.49% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0802 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12809469 shares were traded. ALRN reached its highest trading level at $0.3160 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1768.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 24, 2017, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On July 24, 2017, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.BofA/Merrill initiated its Buy rating on July 24, 2017, with a $19 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALRN has reached a high of $1.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4064.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALRN has traded an average of 817.38K shares per day and 322.61k over the past ten days. A total of 90.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.63M. Insiders hold about 9.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 183.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 297.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.35 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.38. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-0.39.