A glimpse at Himax Technologies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.56, down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $5.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1827032 shares were traded. HIMX reached its highest trading level at $5.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIMX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIMX traded 2.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.76M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.00, compared to 21.41M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.