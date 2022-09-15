A glimpse at LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) closed at 232.88 up 0.59% from its previous closing price of $231.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155023 shares were traded. LPLA reached its highest trading level at $234.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $227.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $184.

On November 02, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2021, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arnold Dan H. sold 11,391 shares for $230.63 per share. The transaction valued at 2,627,068 led to the insider holds 162,608 shares of the business.

Oroschakoff Michelle sold 12,883 shares of LPLA for $2,931,755 on Aug 17. The Managing Director now owns 38,633 shares after completing the transaction at $227.57 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Arnold Dan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 3,609 shares for $230.18 each. As a result, the insider received 830,720 and left with 162,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPLA has reached a high of $234.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 210.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 186.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPLA has traded an average of 649.41K shares per day and 566.91k over the past ten days. A total of 79.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.29M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.43% stake in the company. Shares short for LPLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 2.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LPLA is 1.00, from 0.75 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.54 and $9.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.83. EPS for the following year is $15.82, with 11 analysts recommending between $20.57 and $13.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.38B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.