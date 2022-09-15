A glimpse at Workday Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed at 160.13 up 0.01% from its previous closing price of $160.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2406137 shares were traded. WDAY reached its highest trading level at $163.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Workday Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $186.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $134.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when Robinson Douglas A. sold 2,127 shares for $138.49 per share. The transaction valued at 294,558 led to the insider holds 134,894 shares of the business.

Larson Barbara A sold 1,962 shares of WDAY for $271,708 on Jul 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 79,454 shares after completing the transaction at $138.49 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, BHUSRI ANEEL, who serves as the Co-CEO of the company, sold 3,495 shares for $138.49 each. As a result, the insider received 484,006 and left with 422,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $307.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WDAY has traded an average of 2.89M shares per day and 2.82M over the past ten days. A total of 254.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.26M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 8.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 28 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $4.54, with 33 analysts recommending between $6.64 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.14B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.65B and the low estimate is $7.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.