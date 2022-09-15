A Stock You Should Be Looking At: High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

After closing at $1.45 in the most recent trading day, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) closed at 1.50, up 3.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2219152 shares were traded. HITI reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HITI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HITI has reached a high of $7.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3659.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 184.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 123.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.83M. Insiders hold about 10.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.55% stake in the company. Shares short for HITI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 208.41k with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 218.97k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $-0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HITI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $269.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $261.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.58M, up 83.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.45M and the low estimate is $326.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.