A Stock You Should Be Looking At: nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

After closing at $35.64 in the most recent trading day, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed at 37.21, up 4.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1379689 shares were traded. NCNO reached its highest trading level at $37.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On November 19, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Rudow David sold 11,000 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 356,070 led to the insider holds 161,961 shares of the business.

Sellers Jeanette sold 974 shares of NCNO for $31,504 on Aug 02. The VP of Accounting now owns 21,072 shares after completing the transaction at $32.34 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Rieger April, who serves as the Executive VP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 133 shares for $32.34 each. As a result, the insider received 4,302 and left with 55,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $79.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 662.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.05M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 8.34, compared to 6.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $-0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.87M, up 46.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $504.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $524.58M and the low estimate is $478.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.