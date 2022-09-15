AIKI (AIkido Pharma Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) closed at 5.93 down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $6.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1421707 shares were traded. AIKI reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.84.

For a deeper understanding of AIkido Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 74.30 and its Current Ratio is at 74.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Yu Soo bought 44,895 shares for $6.33 per share. The transaction valued at 283,961 led to the insider holds 52,895 shares of the business.

Wool Kyle Michael bought 36,298 shares of AIKI for $229,585 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 116,356 shares after completing the transaction at $6.33 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Hayes Anthony, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 38,208 shares for $6.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 241,666 and bolstered with 122,224 shares of the company.

Over the past 52 weeks, AIKI has reached a high of $16.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.22.

For the past three months, AIKI has traded an average of 60.61K shares per day and 53.32k over the past ten days. A total of 5.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.02M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AIKI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 67.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 59.89k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.68, with high estimates of $-0.68 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.57 and $-3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.57. EPS for the following year is $-2.21, with 1 analysts recommending between $-2.21 and $-2.21.