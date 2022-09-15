An investigation into CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s technical aspects

The price of CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) closed at 85.40 in the last session, down -0.20% from day before closing price of $85.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033386 shares were traded. KMX reached its highest trading level at $86.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $100 from $146 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares for $94.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,473,836 led to the insider holds 4,988 shares of the business.

Shamim Mohammad sold 3,456 shares of KMX for $324,553 on Jul 18. The EVP and CITO now owns 8,769 shares after completing the transaction at $93.91 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Cafritz Diane L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of the company, sold 18,092 shares for $91.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,647,430 and left with 4,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $155.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMX traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.66M. Shares short for KMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.02, compared to 11.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $4.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.62. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.9B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.22B and the low estimate is $31.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.