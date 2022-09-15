An investigation into Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)’s technical aspects

After closing at $3.01 in the most recent trading day, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) closed at 3.05, up 1.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1424391 shares were traded. FSP reached its highest trading level at $3.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when HANSEN BRIAN N bought 42,500 shares for $3.93 per share. The transaction valued at 167,063 led to the insider holds 275,000 shares of the business.

HANSEN BRIAN N bought 7,500 shares of FSP for $30,251 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 232,500 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, HANSEN BRIAN N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,015 and bolstered with 225,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9103.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 727.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.49M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 2.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FSP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.36, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.73.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $-0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $-0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.03 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $40.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.76M to a low estimate of $40.34M. As of the current estimate, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $57.3M, an estimated decrease of -29.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.36M, down -25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.93M and the low estimate is $138.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.