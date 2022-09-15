An overall feel about Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 13.93, up 4.27% from its previous closing price of $13.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3109742 shares were traded. CNK reached its highest trading level at $13.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.98.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $25.

On October 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 22, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Cavalier Michael sold 8,929 shares for $16.30 per share. The transaction valued at 145,543 led to the insider holds 273,329 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $23.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNK traded 2.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.23M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.67, compared to 21.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.79% and a Short% of Float of 29.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $733.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $804.26M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $260.53M, an estimated increase of 181.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.2M, an increase of 49.50% less than the figure of $181.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $744.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 71.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.