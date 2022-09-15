An overall feel about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) closed at 26.35 up 0.04% from its previous closing price of $26.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3731517 shares were traded. HUN reached its highest trading level at $26.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Huntsman Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On July 25, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 298,995 led to the insider holds 341,614 shares of the business.

ESPELAND CURTIS E bought 15,000 shares of HUN for $452,644 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 18,533 shares after completing the transaction at $30.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntsman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $41.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUN has traded an average of 2.59M shares per day and 2.47M over the past ten days. A total of 205.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 8.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HUN is 0.85, from 0.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 13.60% for HUN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 03, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Huntsman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.45B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.78B and the low estimate is $8.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.