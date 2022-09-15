Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN): Selected Notes

The closing price of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) was 18.43 for the day, down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $18.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1224501 shares were traded. ADTN reached its highest trading level at $19.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.29.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADTN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on July 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On April 12, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On February 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 23, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 when McCray Gregory James bought 30 shares for $22.90 per share. The transaction valued at 695 led to the insider holds 21,688 shares of the business.

STANTON THOMAS R bought 296 shares of ADTN for $6,783 on Sep 04. The Chairman and CEO now owns 855,753 shares after completing the transaction at $22.90 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, Wilson James Denson Jr, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, bought 102 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,343 and bolstered with 128,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.17.

Shares Statistics:

ADTN traded an average of 952.68K shares per day over the past three months and 766.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.59M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 2.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, ADTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.8M to a low estimate of $170M. As of the current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $143.23M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $675.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $679.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $563M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $803.98M and the low estimate is $761.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.