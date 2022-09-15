Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) was 8.24 for the day, down -1.90% from the previous closing price of $8.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252538 shares were traded. HLMN reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 04, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.50.

On September 21, 2021, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $18.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on September 21, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when O Leary Dan bought 10,000 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 104,500 led to the insider holds 17,207 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 12,347,733 shares of HLMN for $123,477,330 on Apr 18. The 10% Owner now owns 2,589,858 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, FAGUNDO RANDALL J, who serves as the Div. Pres. – Robo. and Digital of the company, bought 9,400 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,169 and bolstered with 32,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $12.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.06.

Shares Statistics:

HLMN traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.83M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.91% stake in the company. Shares short for HLMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.83M with a Short Ratio of 8.77, compared to 9.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.61% and a Short% of Float of 9.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $413M to a low estimate of $399M. As of the current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $375.71M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $405M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $412M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $398.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.