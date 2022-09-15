Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) was 5.64 for the day, down -6.00% from the previous closing price of $6.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11014019 shares were traded. AMBP reached its highest trading level at $6.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMBP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 06, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On May 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on May 19, 2022, with a $7.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.53.

Shares Statistics:

AMBP traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 603.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.81M. Insiders hold about 75.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 6.38M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.75B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.