Are Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) closed at 7.89 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $8.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2088422 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alight Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On February 08, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On August 16, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 16, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Massey Richard N bought 10,000 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 95,389 led to the insider holds 394,387 shares of the business.

FOLEY WILLIAM P II sold 189,329 shares of ALIT for $1,897,077 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 12,874,773 shares after completing the transaction at $10.02 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, FOLEY WILLIAM P II, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 302,305 shares for $10.18 each. As a result, the insider received 3,077,465 and left with 13,064,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $13.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALIT has traded an average of 2.81M shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 457.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.93M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.79% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.20, compared to 7.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.