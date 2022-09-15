Are analysts optimistic about Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTX) stock?

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTX) closed the day trading at 0.36 down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0002 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2661441 shares were traded. BTX reached its highest trading level at $0.3980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3563.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 29, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 06, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTX has reached a high of $13.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8563.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTX traded about 535.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTX traded about 456.04k shares per day. A total of 58.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.02M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 3.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.53 and $-0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.53. EPS for the following year is $-0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.53 and $-0.53.