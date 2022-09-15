Are analysts optimistic about Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) closed the day trading at 28.75 up 8.08% from the previous closing price of $26.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2235241 shares were traded. CCRN reached its highest trading level at $30.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCRN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $18 previously.

On August 05, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when CASH W LARRY bought 1,500 shares for $25.60 per share. The transaction valued at 38,400 led to the insider holds 177,899 shares of the business.

Martins John Anthony bought 4,000 shares of CCRN for $100,960 on Aug 24. The President, CEO now owns 52,039 shares after completing the transaction at $25.24 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Burns William J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.54 each. As a result, the insider received 205,400 and left with 245,679 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $30.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCRN traded about 777.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCRN traded about 816.95k shares per day. A total of 37.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.87M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.72. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $740.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.16M to a low estimate of $739.96M. As of the current estimate, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $331.83M, an estimated increase of 123.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.