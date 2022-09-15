Are analysts optimistic about Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DK) stock?

The closing price of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) was 27.88 for the day, down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $28.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430574 shares were traded. DK reached its highest trading level at $29.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $17 previously.

On October 14, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $25.

On September 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on September 07, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares for $40.27 per share. The transaction valued at 425,291 led to the insider holds 34,311,278 shares of the business.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 68 shares of DK for $2,726 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 34,332,400 shares after completing the transaction at $40.09 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Delek US Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,224 shares for $40.15 each. As a result, the insider received 450,650 and left with 34,321,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $34.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.68.

Shares Statistics:

DK traded an average of 1.52M shares per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 3.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, DK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.67 and a low estimate of $3.05, while EPS last year was $-0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.5, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.35. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.81 and $-0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.48B to a low estimate of $3.79B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated increase of 83.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.93B, an increase of 54.40% less than the figure of $83.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65B, up 57.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.94B and the low estimate is $10.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.