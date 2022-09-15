Are LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.12, down -4.62% from its previous closing price of $10.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1240150 shares were traded. LZ reached its highest trading level at $10.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Preece Richard sold 15,930 shares for $11.46 per share. The transaction valued at 182,637 led to the insider holds 344,465 shares of the business.

Watson Noel Bertram sold 23,643 shares of LZ for $271,067 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 496,188 shares after completing the transaction at $11.46 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Miller Nicole, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 12,632 shares for $11.46 each. As a result, the insider received 144,826 and left with 214,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $36.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LZ traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 775.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 197.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 11.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $161.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165M to a low estimate of $151M. As of the current estimate, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.43M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $658M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $653.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $575.08M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $772.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $801.8M and the low estimate is $709.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.