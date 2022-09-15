Are Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) closed at 33.74 down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $34.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4868558 shares were traded. TPR reached its highest trading level at $34.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tapestry Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $30 previously.

On March 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $62.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Dadlani Manesh sold 2,005 shares for $36.81 per share. The transaction valued at 73,804 led to the insider holds 33,681 shares of the business.

Dadlani Manesh sold 5,602 shares of TPR for $206,434 on Aug 25. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 35,686 shares after completing the transaction at $36.85 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Glaser Thomas A., who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 39,503 shares for $35.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,397,766 and left with 243,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tapestry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPR has reached a high of $47.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TPR has traded an average of 3.54M shares per day and 4M over the past ten days. A total of 248.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 8.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TPR is 1.20, from 0.34 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The current Payout Ratio is 31.00% for TPR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.96, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.26 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.64B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Tapestry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.75B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.