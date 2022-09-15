As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) offers stability

The closing price of Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) was 0.52 for the day, down -3.80% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0256 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276761 shares were traded. FSRD reached its highest trading level at $0.7499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5244.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSRD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSRD has reached a high of $10.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2185.

Shares Statistics:

FSRD traded an average of 721.73K shares per day over the past three months and 144.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.94M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FSRD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 364.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 257.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.31, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.55 and $-1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.55. EPS for the following year is $-1.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.24 and $-1.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.4M and the low estimate is $41.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.