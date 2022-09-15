As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) offers stability

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) closed the day trading at 10.92 up 3.02% from the previous closing price of $10.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1526964 shares were traded. MFA reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MFA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Lin Mei sold 4,057 shares for $13.48 per share. The transaction valued at 54,673 led to the insider holds 2,775 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $19.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MFA traded about 1.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MFA traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 102.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.17M. Insiders hold about 0.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 3.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

MFA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.76, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.20.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $-1.24, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $-2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $252M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.08M, down -41.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $227.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.9M and the low estimate is $162M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.