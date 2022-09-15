BLNK (Blink Charging Co.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) closed at 22.64 up 5.16% from its previous closing price of $21.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014959 shares were traded. BLNK reached its highest trading level at $22.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blink Charging Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On April 21, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $24.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 when LEVINE JACK bought 6,000 shares for $18.18 per share. The transaction valued at 109,080 led to the insider holds 110,996 shares of the business.

Engel Donald sold 75,000 shares of BLNK for $3,376,178 on Nov 15. The Former Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $45.02 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, Engel Donald, who serves as the Former Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $41.50 each. As a result, the insider received 415,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLNK has traded an average of 968.82K shares per day and 732.74k over the past ten days. A total of 43.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.29M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 11.23, compared to 10.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.03% and a Short% of Float of 24.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.43, while EPS last year was $-0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.39, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.31 and $-1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.51. EPS for the following year is $-1.43, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.96 and $-1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.51M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, Blink Charging Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.36M, an estimated increase of 97.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.94M, up 114.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $74.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.36M and the low estimate is $60M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.