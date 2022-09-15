Considering Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) closed at 73.55 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $73.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2293330 shares were traded. BBY reached its highest trading level at $74.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $71 from $106 previously.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on May 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Harmon Damien sold 1,308 shares for $76.58 per share. The transaction valued at 100,165 led to the insider holds 44,910 shares of the business.

Bilunas Matthew M sold 890 shares of BBY for $70,390 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 59,513 shares after completing the transaction at $79.09 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Barry Corie S, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 56 shares for $71.22 each. As a result, the insider received 3,988 and left with 316,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $141.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBY traded on average about 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 225.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.85M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 14.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BBY is 3.52, which was 2.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 39.60% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.97 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $7.97, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.44 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.76B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.81B and the low estimate is $43.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.