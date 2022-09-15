Considering Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) closed at 25.28 in the last session, down -6.20% from day before closing price of $26.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070019 shares were traded. OMI reached its highest trading level at $27.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares for $31.76 per share. The transaction valued at 31,760 led to the insider holds 27,000 shares of the business.

Jochims Jeffrey T sold 8,000 shares of OMI for $250,480 on Jul 01. The EVP, COO and now owns 195,956 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On May 17, another insider, Pesicka Edward A, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 12,028 shares for $35.92 each. As a result, the insider received 432,094 and left with 1,283,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $49.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMI traded on average about 657.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 664.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.95M. Shares short for OMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 9.39, compared to 7.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.72% and a Short% of Float of 12.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OMI is 0.01, which was 0.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.52B. As of the current estimate, Owens & Minor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.57B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.79B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $10.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.