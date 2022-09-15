Considering Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) closed at 21.02 in the last session, up 2.19% from day before closing price of $20.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1561993 shares were traded. VIR reached its highest trading level at $21.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $15.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when SATO VICKI L sold 17,915 shares for $21.90 per share. The transaction valued at 392,335 led to the insider holds 1,434,834 shares of the business.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 7,800 shares of VIR for $215,614 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 22,086,280 shares after completing the transaction at $27.64 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 122,564 shares for $27.99 each. As a result, the insider received 3,430,144 and left with 22,094,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vir’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $58.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIR traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.03M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 7.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.57, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $-1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.63 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $-2.36, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $-4.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 43.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $429.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $80.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -72.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.