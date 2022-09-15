Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $134.71 in the most recent trading day, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) closed at 140.17, up 4.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2138053 shares were traded. FANG reached its highest trading level at $141.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FANG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 569.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $162 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 6,000 shares for $160.00 per share. The transaction valued at 960,000 led to the insider holds 61,334 shares of the business.

Stice Travis D. sold 30,000 shares of FANG for $4,500,303 on May 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 428,497 shares after completing the transaction at $150.01 per share. On May 27, another insider, Dick Teresa L., who serves as the CAO, Exec. VP, Assist. Sec. of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $152.22 each. As a result, the insider received 380,544 and left with 57,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diamondback’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FANG has reached a high of $159.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 177.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FANG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 9.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FANG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.55, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.63 and a low estimate of $5.45, while EPS last year was $2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.1, with high estimates of $9.69 and low estimates of $4.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.94 and $20.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.44. EPS for the following year is $23.56, with 28 analysts recommending between $33.59 and $16.81.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.68B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 79.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.8B, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.75B and the low estimate is $7.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.