Enerplus Corporation (ERF) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) closed the day trading at 16.04 up 4.43% from the previous closing price of $15.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1407433 shares were traded. ERF reached its highest trading level at $16.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ERF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enerplus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERF has reached a high of $18.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ERF traded about 2.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ERF traded about 1.56M shares per day. A total of 239.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.20M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 5.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

ERF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.