F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) was 11.93 for the day, up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $11.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1913574 shares were traded. FNB reached its highest trading level at $11.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $14 previously.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 25, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when CAMPBELL WILLIAM B bought 850 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 9,671 led to the insider holds 125,583 shares of the business.

CAMPBELL WILLIAM B bought 4,000 shares of FNB for $47,819 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 124,733 shares after completing the transaction at $11.95 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, ORIE JAMES, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 51,167 shares for $12.75 each. As a result, the insider received 652,262 and left with 21,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, F.N.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNB has reached a high of $14.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.22.

Shares Statistics:

FNB traded an average of 2.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 351.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.19M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FNB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 10.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, FNB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.32. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for FNB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2003 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.