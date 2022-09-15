GES (Guess’ Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) closed at 16.11 in the last session, down -1.23% from day before closing price of $16.31. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092497 shares were traded. GES reached its highest trading level at $16.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 when Anderson Kathryn Low sold 8,260 shares for $24.60 per share. The transaction valued at 203,196 led to the insider holds 57,981 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $25.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GES traded on average about 863.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 852.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.24M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.86, compared to 7.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.40% and a Short% of Float of 33.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GES is 0.90, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.