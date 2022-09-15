I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

The price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed at 10.45 in the last session, down -0.95% from day before closing price of $10.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3688177 shares were traded. FOLD reached its highest trading level at $10.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.12.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Campbell Bradley L sold 5,470 shares for $11.29 per share. The transaction valued at 61,764 led to the insider holds 689,618 shares of the business.

Quimi Daphne sold 4,397 shares of FOLD for $49,621 on Sep 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 335,312 shares after completing the transaction at $11.29 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Crowley John F, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 11,346 shares for $11.30 each. As a result, the insider received 128,162 and left with 867,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOLD traded on average about 3.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 291.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.87M. Shares short for FOLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 29.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.67 and $-1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.88. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $-0.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $85.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.33M to a low estimate of $81.22M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.39M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.7M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.51M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $489.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565M and the low estimate is $431.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.