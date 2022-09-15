I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ATI Inc. (ATI).

The price of ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) closed at 30.32 in the last session, down -2.16% from day before closing price of $30.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1890016 shares were traded. ATI reached its highest trading level at $30.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Schwartz Karl D sold 1,000 shares for $31.32 per share. The transaction valued at 31,320 led to the insider holds 62,833 shares of the business.

WETHERBEE ROBERT S sold 15,000 shares of ATI for $436,350 on Sep 01. The Board Chair, President and CEO now owns 363,753 shares after completing the transaction at $29.09 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Schwartz Karl D, who serves as the VP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $31.22 each. As a result, the insider received 31,220 and left with 63,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 866.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $33.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATI traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.77M. Shares short for ATI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.39, compared to 17.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.