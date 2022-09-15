I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG).

After closing at $27.09 in the most recent trading day, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) closed at 28.00, up 3.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1672001 shares were traded. GLNG reached its highest trading level at $28.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Golar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.14M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GLNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $3.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $451.76M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632M and the low estimate is $298M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.